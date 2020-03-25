Hewitt gets parole after less than four years

Former tennis hero Bob Hewitt has been granted parole after serving less than four years of a six-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.



A once renowned name on the international tennis circuit, Hewitt, 80, was convicted in March 2015 of raping two young female tennis pupils, and sexually assaulting a third, in the 1980s and 1990s while he was their coach. n May 2015, Hewitt was sentenced to six years in prison but was only jailed in September 2016 after an unsuccessful Constitutional Court appeal...

