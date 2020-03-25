Government will name Covid-19 patients who fail to toe the line

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said for the government to minimise the spread, it must be able to identify the contacts of all people who have tested positive for Covid-19

"This therefore means that once you are confirmed as a case, we will contact you and request you to avail a full list of people you have come into contact within two days from the onset of symptoms," he said.

"Simply put, if you started experiencing symptoms on a Wednesday, you must disclose people you came into contact with from that Monday up to the date you are informed about your positive results."