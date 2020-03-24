POLL | SA will be in lockdown for 21 days: how will you keep busy?
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that SA would be locked down from midnight on Thursday until April 16.
This, he said, was to protect millions of citizens from the life-threatening coronavirus.
The president said while many had adhered to recommendations made by government on March 15, tighter measures were needed.
“Over the past week, South Africans have demonstrated their determination, sense of purpose, sense of community and their sense of responsibility. For this, we salute and thank you.”
Ramaphosa also acknowledged the role played by health-care professionals in caring for patients diagnosed with Covid-19.
While the lockdown would have a considerable impact on people's livelihoods and the economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far greater, he said.