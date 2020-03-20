Eskom hires senior counsel to probe graft claims against executive

An independent senior counsel will investigate the corruption allegations levelled against Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, the power utility announced on Thursday.

Allegations emerged over the weekend that Oberholzer is a shareholder in construction firm Stefanutti Stock, one of the companies that allegedly defrauded Eskom of close to R140bn.

The Sunday Independent reported that Oberholzer owns shares in Stefanutti Stocks. The report claimed that Oberholzer held several meetings with the company’s directors shortly after his appointment at Eskom in 2018.

The allegations come as the power utility is struggling to stay afloat and keep the lights on. Ratings agencies have cited state-owned entities, including Eskom and SAA, which carry debts of close to R700bn between them, among the risks to the sustainability of the nation’s finances.