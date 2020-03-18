Community joins hands to ensure safety of northern areas pupils

The Rising Stars organisation has been working tirelessly to combat crime and drug abuse among the youth of Booysen Park and Jacksonville, and doesn’t plan on slowing down in 2020.

Founded by Gerald Groepe in 2015, the organisation has been closely involved in ensuring the safety of children in the area by conducting community policing strategies with members of the organisation accompanying children to and from school.

“We know the Jacksonville area is simply not safe for our children. We want to make sure we protect our children and provide them with things to do, to keep them busy and away from crime,” Groepe said.

The main goal is to promote the holistic development of children despite the struggles they face at home as well as the other socio-economic challenges in their environment.

Gangsterism, crime and drug abuse are some of the issues the community has to deal with every day.

The Rising Stars have partnered with the local police to ensure preventive measures are put in place.

The organisation, which is run by adults and parents from the community, operates entirely on fundraising initiatives and often, on cash from their own pockets.

Members also support children with their school work by tutoring and helping with homework.

“We have a brigade that the children take part in,” Groepe said.

“More than 100 children take part.

“We also have a soup kitchen, but we are not operating it now, because we don’t have enough funds for it.

“We are reliant on sponsors and donations at the moment,” Groepe added.

The organisation has independent partners who lead the youngsters in a SA youth cadets programme aimed at promoting a better quality of life for children from disadvantaged areas.

“We are planning a big walk in May which we would like the community to take part in.

“We still need food and refreshments, and a few other things that we would like donors to help us with, but we are confident that the event will happen,” he said.