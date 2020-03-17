Keeping the kids out of mischief during coronavirus school shutdown

The untimely closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic has left parents grappling with ways to keep their children occupied at home.

We all know the little ones can be a handful, and Port Elizabeth mom bloggers and parents have shared some of the tricks up their sleeves to make things a little easier.

For mom blogger and JustEllaBella founder Eleanor Douglas-Meyers, the abrupt closure of schools and extended first-term holiday has not caused a major disruption to her family schedule.

“We generally have a schedule for activities and study time to follow throughout the day,” she said.

“Of course, now I’m going to have to adjust it from school days to suit the boys being home all day.

“So I would advise parents who haven’t yet to draw up a timetable to guide their kids throughout the day so that they know when to play outdoors, when tech time is and when they should study or read.

“That way everyone knows what to do and when.”

The working mom of a six-year-old boy, Douglas-Meyers and her husband relied on the help of her mother, who takes care of their son and two cousins while they are at work.

Douglas-Meyers shares parenting and DIY craft activities on her blog, which she says she does with her son, Aiden, at home.

She has activity kits for her son and his cousins to keep them busy at their grandmother’s house, she said.

These include a box of Lego with printed-out Lego shapes for them to do, kiddies’ board games, a box of craft supplies and books with school activities.

“I do this in the holidays to help my mom with my son and two nephews who she helps look after,” she said.

Douglas-Meyers also advised moms to research and make use of various educational apps that could keep their children’s brains active until they go back to school.

Alexandria mother-of-two Sophie Smith urged mothers not to be too anxious about the situation, because children can easily pick up on their parents’ anxiety.

She said now was the time for parents to teach their children the basic human skills they do not learn at school.

“A lot of mothers are panicking about what their kids will do sitting at home, but it really needn’t be anything extravagant — teach your kids simple things like washing dishes or they can help or watch you change a tyre,” Smith said.