Chinese billionaire Jack Ma to donate test kits, masks to every African state

Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma has announced that his foundation, together with the Alibaba Foundation, will donate testing kits, masks, protective suits and face masks to all 54 African countries to help them fight the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes a few days after he pledged similar support to the US, offering the country 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks amid a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease.

In a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, Ma said: "We cannot ignore the potential risk to Africa and assume this continent of 1.3-billion people will blissfully escape the crisis. The world cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a Covid-19 pandemic in Africa.