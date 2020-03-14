Convicted k-word racist on run
Convicted racist Marie Basson says she is in hiding after losing her appeal against a six-month jail term for calling a black woman — who is a senior Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator — a fat “k-word bitch” four years ago.
“I want to offer to take a polygraph — I did not say [the k-word]. I will never be the same person again. I will never get it. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.