Convicted k-word racist on run

PREMIUM

Convicted racist Marie Basson says she is in hiding after losing her appeal against a six-month jail term for calling a black woman — who is a senior Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigator — a fat “k-word bitch” four years ago.



“I want to offer to take a polygraph — I did not say [the k-word]. I will never be the same person again. I will never get it. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.