Port Elizabeth policeman rushed to hospital after snake bite

A Port Elizabeth policeman was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a snake while getting into his state vehicle.

The incident happened in 4th Avenue, Newton Park, at about 8pm on Wednesday and saw Detective Constable Sithembile Booi, 33, subsequently treated at St George’s Hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Booi was rushed to St George’s after he raced back to Mount Road Police Station looking for help.

“He was at a house in 4th Avenue near the Glen Hurd area, at the time. He was taking a statement in an assault case.

“He finished taking the statement and was at the driver’s door of the vehicle when he felt a pinch on his leg. He looked down and saw a snake slithering under the car,” she said.

“He went back to the house to see if he could see any marks on his leg. He didn’t see anything and started to drive back to the police station. While driving he felt a strange sensation in his leg.”

Janse van Rensburg said he returned to Mount Road Police Station and called for help at the community service centre.

“He warned the other police officials that there could be a snake inside or under the car. As they approached, one member saw a snake sticking out of the wheel, between the brake pad and disc section,” she said.