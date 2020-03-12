News

Did you forget your plasma TV, breast milk or braai stand in an Uber?

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 12 March 2020
The e-hailing taxi service released its fourth annual lost & found index on Thursday, which revealed that forgetful South Africans were not only leaving behind cellphones and wallets.
Image: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Helium balloons, a crate of eggs, breast milk and a braai stand are some of the items South Africans have left behind in Uber vehicles.

The e-hailing taxi service released its fourth annual lost & found index on Thursday.

The index revealed that forgetful South Africans were not only leaving behind cellphones and wallets but plasma TV sets and wigs.

Durban and Johannesburg tied for the number one spot of most forgetful city. Cape Town and Port Elizabeth followed closely behind.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items in Ubers in SA:

  1. Phone or camera
  2. Keys
  3. Wallet or purse
  4. Headphones or speaker
  5. Backpack, bag, folders, box, luggage
  6. Clothing
  7. Glasses
  8. Vape
  9. Water bottle
  10. Umbrella

    The 20 most unique lost items:

  1. Braai stand
  2. Skateboard
  3. Scanner
  4. Weaves, wig, hair piece
  5. Plasma TV
  6. X-rays
  7. Asthma pump and medication
  8. Cooler box
  9. Groceries
  10. Perfume
  11. Grinding machine
  12. Wheelchair paddles
  13. 100-piece cutlery set
  14. Bible
  15. Baby car set and play mat
  16. Helium balloons
  17. Alcohol
  18. Ps4 controller
  19. Breast pump and breast milk
  20. Crate of eggs

