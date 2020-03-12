Did you forget your plasma TV, breast milk or braai stand in an Uber?

Helium balloons, a crate of eggs, breast milk and a braai stand are some of the items South Africans have left behind in Uber vehicles.

The e-hailing taxi service released its fourth annual lost & found index on Thursday.

The index revealed that forgetful South Africans were not only leaving behind cellphones and wallets but plasma TV sets and wigs.

Durban and Johannesburg tied for the number one spot of most forgetful city. Cape Town and Port Elizabeth followed closely behind.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items in Ubers in SA:

Phone or camera Keys Wallet or purse Headphones or speaker Backpack, bag, folders, box, luggage Clothing Glasses Vape Water bottle Umbrella

The 20 most unique lost items: