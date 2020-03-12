Meet your street vendor: Riaan Browers
Loyal Riaan Browers has proudly served The Herald and Weekend Post’s customers for the past 16 years.
Name and surname: Riaan Browers
Nickname: Granny
Date of birth: September 20 1982
Which intersection/road are you based at? William Moffett and Cape Road.
How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? 16 years
What time do you get to work? 4.30am
Do you have regular customers? Yes
Who or what is the most important thing to you? To provide for my family.
What are your hobbies? I like to watch movies in my free time.
Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes
Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes
What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? I enjoy the whole newspaper.
Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? All of the customers that I interact with are friendly to me.
Who is your favourite sports team? SA teams
What is your favourite food? Chicken curry