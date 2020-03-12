News

Meet your street vendor: Riaan Browers

12 March 2020
DEDICATED MEMBER: Riaan Browers is at work at 4.30am every morning, ready to hit the streets and serve his customers
DEDICATED MEMBER: Riaan Browers is at work at 4.30am every morning, ready to hit the streets and serve his customers
Image: KIM DALY

Loyal Riaan Browers has proudly served The Herald and Weekend Post’s customers for the past 16 years.

Name and surname: Riaan Browers                                                                                      

Nickname: Granny

Date of birth: September 20 1982

Which intersection/road are you based at? William Moffett and Cape Road.

How long have you been working for The Herald and Weekend Post? 16 years

What time do you get to work? 4.30am

Do you have regular customers? Yes

Who or what is the most important thing to you? To provide for my family.

What are your hobbies? I like to watch movies in my free time.

Are you proud of The Herald and Weekend Post brand? Yes

Do you read the newspaper yourself? Yes

What is your favourite section of The Herald and Weekend Post? I enjoy the whole newspaper.

Do the attitudes of customers affect you and why? All of the customers that I interact with are friendly to me.

Who is your favourite sports team? SA teams

What is your favourite food? Chicken curry

HERE FOR YOU: Riaan Browers thanks his customers for their friendliness over the years
HERE FOR YOU: Riaan Browers thanks his customers for their friendliness over the years
Image: KIM DALY

Latest Videos

Alecia Carter: Why Don't Baboons Have Culture?
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

Most Read

X