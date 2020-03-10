Vaal University of Technology student killer sentenced to 22 years in jail

Judge Francois du Plessis described Ngobeni’s killing as senseless after Gumede lied to her family when he was questioned about her whereabouts.

Gumede was found guilty of the murder in 2019.

“The court could not, on the facts of the matter, find beyond reasonable doubt that the murder was premeditated or planned. There is no indication of what happened between the accused and the deceased at the time,” said Du Plessis.

He said Ngobeni’s murder had caused public outrage, and rightly so. “The prevalence of crimes against women, especially those in intimate relationships, is alarming.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the sentence, which also came as a relief to the Ngobeni family.

“It has been a long journey for the Ngobeni family,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana.

“What we have seen today is a family full of smiles. We are satisfied we have played our role as the NPA. Society continues to depend on the criminal justice system to deliver justice. We are satisfied with the sentence,” she said.

Gumede’s legal representative, Advocate Leona Fick, told the court her client planned to appeal the sentence.

Mjonondwana applauded state prosecutor Advocate Robert Molokoane, who she said went beyond the call of duty to ensure justice was served.

“As the NPA we pride ourselves and are grateful for prosecutors like advocate Molokoane, who continue even after hours. During weekends he had to meet the family in preparation for this case,” she said.