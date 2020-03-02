Battle over home ends in dramatic eviction

Fifteen people found squatting in two-bedroom house

PREMIUM

It took the sheriff’s office 10 hours to carry hoards of clutter out of a house in Richmond Hill after the owner was finally successful in having the estimated 15 people living in the two-bedroom house — rent free — evicted from his property.



Pieces of glass, broken furniture and even a partially dismantled car were just some of the items which eventually cluttered the pavement in St Phillips Street as curious neighbours peeked out of their windows to watch...

