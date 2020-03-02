City mulls golden handshake for Johann Mettler

PREMIUM

Suspended city manager Johann Mettler has agreed to a R2.6m settlement to resign from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality — however, councillors failed to approve the deal at Thursday’s council meeting.



Instead, the issue was deferred to the next council meeting — on a date still to be set — by interim mayor Thsonono Buyeye after the postponement was decided behind closed doors during a multiparty whippery meeting. ..

