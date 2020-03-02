City mulls golden handshake for Johann Mettler
Suspended city manager Johann Mettler has agreed to a R2.6m settlement to resign from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality — however, councillors failed to approve the deal at Thursday’s council meeting.
Instead, the issue was deferred to the next council meeting — on a date still to be set — by interim mayor Thsonono Buyeye after the postponement was decided behind closed doors during a multiparty whippery meeting. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.