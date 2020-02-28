VW hands over 100 much-needed first aid kits

An initiative set up by Volkswagen SA to encourage South Africans to send ideas that could make a valuable contribution to the country, has seen at least 100 schools around the Port Elizabeth school district receiving much-needed first aid kits.

Linked to VW’s Touareg Sabbatical initiative, Piet Retief Primary School in Sidwell recently hosted an official hand-over of first aid kits from VWSA after the first winner of the Touareg initiative, Dr Rufaro Nyamuda, launched the Keep Safe app to assist teachers and pupils with first aid and other critical health care needs.

According to VWSA chair and MD Thomas Shaefer, VWSA had decided to further support Nyamuda’s vision by equipping schools in the metro to administer first aid with basic kits.

“With the assistance of Dr Nyamuda, we have sourced first aid kits.

“We will also offer each school basic first aid training, to equip the nominated first aiders to administer first aid and provide basic health care for pupils,” Schaefer said.

Nyamuda said she was grateful to VWSA for responding to the needs of the community.

“If we can get more companies like VWSA to do this, I am sure we can make a real difference in this country,” she said.

Department of education district director for Port Elizabeth Ernest Gorgonzola said with the assistance of VWSA and Nyamuda the department would be on the right track to fix education issues in the metro and the province.