Two arrested for allegedly running illegal clinic

Two Eastern Cape medical professionals were arrested in East London amid allegations that they were stealing state medicine and running an illegal clinic.

The arrest comes after a search warrant was executed at their house in Amalinda, East London, where officials found medicine, live ammunition and dagga on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old pharmacy assistant, who works at a government clinic in Mdantsane, and a 28-year-old pharmacist who works for a private East London pharmaceutical company were arrested during the raid.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said they were believed to have been running an illegal clinic.

“The medicines were mainly for hypertension, sexually transmitted diseases, allergies and contraceptives and some medicines were schedule 5,” he said.

“The theft of medicine from our health facilities is condemned with the contempt it deserves. Pharmacists will quantify the value of recovered medicine.”

Kupelo said the department had budgeted R2.1bn for the availability of medicines in the Eastern Cape.

“When health professionals and practitioners steal medicine from government health facilities it means they are robbing people who desperately need medicine.

“Such people are effectively working against the department’s endeavours to provide effective and efficient services.

“While we welcome the arrest, the department will also begin an internal disciplinary hearing against the pharmacy assistant,” he said.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and three senior department officials identified the stolen medicine.

“Criminals belong in prison and not in clinics and hospitals. We will root out all the rotten apples.

“It cannot be correct that the people who are supposed to work tirelessly for patients are the very same people who steal from them.”

In August, a 65-year-old health official from the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital was arrested for also allegedly being in possession of stolen medicine.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said her department was determined to nab criminals masquerading as public servants in government institutions.

“It is not clear what the two suspects were doing with these medicines.

“However, the investigation is under way to establish if the suspects were possibly running an illegal clinic,” she said.

The two suspects will appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court this week on charges of theft, possession of dagga and live ammunition and dealing in dagga.