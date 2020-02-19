SA bakkie’s crash-test fail ‘insults Africans’

A complete disdain for African motorists for the sake of profit.

This is the cutting view of Automobile Association of SA chief executive Willem Groenewald following a shocking crash test that proved an SA-made bakkie’s safety performance is vastly inferior to that of a five-year-old European version of the vehicle.

The renowned car-safety organisation Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) has for years been calling out motor manufacturers on their double standards on car safety levels – excellent in most countries, but terrible in SA – and now it has done a crash test to prove it.

In the test, the SA-made Nissan NP300 bakkie, marketed as “African tough”, came off looking rather more timid.

And the results, Groenewald said, are “extremely worrying and point to a major deficiency in the quality of vehicles available in Africa”.

“We have for a long time been concerned that vehicles available in Africa are inferior to those in other markets, such as Europe and Asia, and these results seem to confirm that concern,” he said.

“What this car-to-car crash also demonstrates is a complete disdain for African vehicle consumers and their safety at the expense of profit.

“It also again highlights the need for stricter regulation of standards and tougher controls in terms of allowing these inferior vehicles on to African roads.”

In the first crash test of its kind, the London-based Global NCAP crashed the new SA-built Nissan NP300 Hardbody into a five-year-old Nissan NP300, with 75,000km on the clock and purchased in Scotland.

The test took place at a facility outside Munich, Germany, in November 2019.

The 2015 European car is equipped with the lifesaving crash-avoidance anti-skid system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), but the new African version is not.