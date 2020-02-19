Scholar transport still a pipe dream for thousands of SA pupils

A shocking 168,396 pupils countrywide, including 117,248 from KwaZulu-Natal alone, are being forced to use private transport or walk to school despite qualifying for state-subsidised scholar transport.



Basic education department director-general Mathanzima Mweli confirmed that the provincial education departments had planned to transport 538,163 of the 706,559 eligible pupils for the period April 2019 to March 2020...

