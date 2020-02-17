EFF councillor accused of raping NMU student resigns

An EFF councillor who is accused of raping a Nelson Mandela University student has resigned.

The Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Zilindile Vena, 34, handed himself over to the police on Monday morning, before appearing briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Though the state initially requested bail of R5,000, it was set at R2,000, which he paid before he was released.

Vena, who is also a member of the EFF’s national leadership body — the central command team — is accused of raping a 22-year-old NMU student at a flat in Central in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He confirmed in a statement that he had resigned as a councillor and that his membership had been suspended.

On Sunday, he handed in his resignation as a Bay councillor, according to EFF regional chair Amandlangawethu Madaka.

He has also withdrawn from all party activities, Madaka said.

Madaka said Vena had phoned to tender his resignation from all EFF-related activities.

“I am on my way from East London from a provincial plenary.

“Yesterday [ Sunday] he called me and said that he was tendering his resignation as a councillor of the EFF.

“He has resigned,” Madaka said, without providing the reasons for Vena’s resignation.

Three EFF communication staffers, including newly elected spokesperson Vuyani Pambo, said a statement would be issued by the party, but it had not been received by The Herald at the time of publication.

Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya said she had not received any resignation letter from Vena or the party by Monday afternoon.

“This is the first time I am hearing about this now,” Mafaya said.

When contacted for comment, Vena said: “I will contact The Herald shortly.”

He then dropped the phone and further calls to him went unanswered.

In a statement later, he confirmed that he had resigned.

“I do this on account of rape charges laid against myself, to which I accounted and was taken into custody for on the morning of 17th February 2020.

“My resignation from the Nelson Mandela Bay Council and suspension of all relevant party activity is done so I can face the rule of law with regards to the allegations levelled against me and protect the esteem and integrity of the organisation I belong to.

“A public representative must resemble the highest level of moral integrity, responsibility and must be an example to the community he leads,” Vena said.

“I intend to co-operate with all relevant arms of law enforcement in the speedy handling of this matter and maintain that I am against all forms of gender-based violence,” he added.