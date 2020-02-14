'Hero' school caretaker praised for carrying children across flooded river

As Phiri made his way to work each day, he would come across some children who also needed to get to the other side. The alternative route is about 4km away so many of the children would opt to brave the flooded stream to get to school on time.

Phiri told TimesLIVE that there was no bridge there and those who had to cross from one side of the stream to the other had to use a concrete strip. But when rains fell, this was submerged.

“There is some concrete there which encases a water pipeline. Myself, the children and other villagers usually walk on this concrete pipeline to get from one side to the other when it's dry. But on rainy days, the concrete is submerged and it becomes dangerous for the children to cross,” Phiri said.

The humble man told TimesLIVE that he was not alone in helping the children cross the river.

“There are other parents who help me. It has become a norm that on rainy days we make our way to the river from early in the morning to help the children across. No child has ever been injured since we started doing this,” Phiri said.

On Thursday he was honoured by Mpumalanga's education MEC, Bonakele Majuba, who paid him a visit at the school.

“Mr Phiri is a true-life hero that not only Mpumalanga is proud of, but SA as a whole,” Majuba said after the visit.