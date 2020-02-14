Best VW Golf in country is from Uitenhage

It is only fitting that the best MK1 Volkswagen Golf in the country hails from Uitenhage.

And with the title in hand, the Bay has successfully defended the prestigious award initially claimed at the Vdub Campfest — the biggest SA annual automotive event for enthusiasts of all things German — the year before.

This year, Uitenhage resident Vincent Cekiso, 45, and his immaculate VW took the trip to Warmbaths in Bela-Bela last weekend, where they drew a crowd that continued to grow throughout the two-day event.

Cekiso described his Golf creation as a labour of love which sees him daily spending at least two hours stripping, rebuilding and refining the two-door car.

“It truly is a passion which started some 20 years ago when I started working in the body shop at VW, and realised I can also do this and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Cekiso said.

“It is a really fulfilling feeling when you see the project coming together. This car I bought four years ago. I completely stripped and then rebuilt it according to my vision.

“I used to keep track of the money I spent on parts and so on, but eventually I stopped worrying and just continued to work on it because it makes me happy.”

He said aside from the air suspension, all the work on the car had been done by him and his “coffee girl” and daughter Zoey, 8.

“She is there late at night and early in the morning, making sure I get the job done helping me with coffee on a regular basis. She loves the car and is always ready to pose alongside it.” he said.

“Preparations for next year's show started on Thursday and will probably continue until the last hour before next year’s show. We have proved to SA that we can hold our own on a national stage and next time we are going to win the big prize, best of the show.”

Last year’s winner in category of best MK1 Golf was won by Port Elizabeth resident Lenny Brainers.