Toddler dead and two injured in shooting at Bethelsdorp home

A two-year-old was killed, and her mother and six-year-old brother injured, in a shooting at the family’s home in Bethelsdorp late on Wednesday.

Onica Dyonasi, 2, died soon after being hospitalised at about midnight, while her brother was shot in the leg and their 39-year-old mother in the abdomen.

At least 12 shots were fired through the window of the bedroom where the mother and two children were sleeping.

The family members are not being named for their protection.

The incident happened at about 11.45pm in Canary Street, in Bethelsdorp’s Pollard Park.

By midday on Thursday, the street remained empty with most of the houses locked up.

Residents kept mum on the shooting, with everyone interviewed by The Herald claiming to have heard multiple gunshots but seen nothing.

Police have ordered a 72-hour activation plan to be implemented in a bid to hunt down the gunmen.