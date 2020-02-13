Shooting leaves Booysen Park toddler dead, mother and brother injured

A two-year-old girl was killed while her mother and six-year-old brother are recovering in hospital after an unidentified suspect opened fire on their home in Booysen Park on Wednesday night.

According to police, an unidentified suspect shot through the window of their home at about 11.45pm on Wednesday while they were asleep in the same bed.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said while the names of the slain toddler and her mother and brother were known to the police, they were not being released due to police investigations.

The suspects have not yet been apprehended.