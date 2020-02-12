PE man fails to have president charged with treason

PREMIUM

A Port Elizabeth teacher’s ambitious attempt to have President Cyril Ramaphosa charged with treason and a lid put on a potential bill to expropriate without compensation has failed dismally.



But not even a costs order could deter Adrian de Villiers of Fernglen from pursuing his next goal — for the presidency to allocate R20bn towards food parcels for the poor...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.