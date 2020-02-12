Hijackers nabbed in Marine Drive

Three suspected hijackers were arrested an hour after allegedly hijacking a car in Bethelsdorp on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the hijacking happened at 8am when a jikeleza taxi driver was hijacked after picking up three men.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the trio posed as customers wanting a lift while walking along Old Uitenhage Road.

“They were inside the old Toyota Corolla when a firearm was pointed at the driver, another suspect pulled out a steel rod and threatened him,” she said.

“The driver was forced to stop a short while later in Rensburg Road where he was forced out of the car and assaulted. The suspects then drove off.”

Janse van Rensburg said at 9.30am police received a tip-off about a suspicious car in the Schoenmakerskop area.

“Police responded and arrested all three men in the car while they were driving along Marine Drive in the Schoenmakerskop area.

“It is unclear at this stage as to why they were in that area,” she said.

The men, aged between 18 to 23 years old, are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday.