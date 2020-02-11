Zindzi Mandela reflects on her father's release - 'It's a bittersweet moment'

Zindzi Mandela, daughter of former president Nelson Mandela, has shared fond memories of her father as South Africans commemorate the 30th anniversary of his release from Drakenstein correctional services, formerly known as the Victor Verster prison.

Zindzi has reminisced about the weekends they went to visit him in prison and how, upon his release, she realised she would share him with the nation.

Tata may have been sweet but, according to Zindzi, he was overly protective.

She joked that “his release was my incarceration”.