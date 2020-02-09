'Thank you for inspiring all the girls of SA: Rousing homecoming for Miss Universe

At a media conference following her arrival, Tunzi said she couldn’t wait to be back in her hometown of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape. Affectionately referring to her father as “Mr Universe” and her mother as her pillar of strength, she said she couldn’t wait to see them.

She said it was so important for parents to support their children’s dreams, and support and understand their passions. “I believe in what the love of a father can do for a daughter,” she said.

Tunzi said when she was a child living in a remote area, she had no idea she would ever be able to achieve such a prominent leadership position. “It’s a big step for every child, for every child who feels they cannot make it, they can,” she said.

Tunzi is set to launch her new campaign, in co-operation with the United Nations in a bid to raise awareness on gender equality and to fight against gender-based violence. She said she was so glad to work with the UN, which would help her spread her message as far as possible. She said that currently, she felt that following the women’s march decades ago, it was now her turn to “pick up the baton” and pass it onto the next generation. “They (the women’s march activists) worked so hard, we can’t let them down,” she said.

While many of her messages to young women have been widely publicised, she gave a message to the young men of SA. “It is your responsibility as well to uplift women, we can’t just call on women for the protection of women,” she said.

She thanked the crowd for braving the weather to come and see her, but said she’d been feeling the love of her country since she was first crowned Miss South Africa. But it was when she went to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant that she felt she was no longer just one body, but rather one built of all of the people of her country.

“Thank you for believing in this skinny black girl,” she said, to a well of emotional screams from the audience.

“I didn’t know it was possible for someone like me to become Miss Universe. Now I’m confident that I can tell other girls like me that they can be Miss Universe too,” she said.

Tunzi is set to start her tour of the country over the next few days.