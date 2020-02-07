Trial date looms for Ponzi scheme accused

The investigation into two men accused of misappropriating R21m in investors’ funds in just 2½ years is almost complete, and the case has been transferred to the specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Stockbrokers Michael Rathbone and Leon Lewitton, who relocated to Sedgefield after being released on bail of R50,000 each in December, said they had since moved back to Port Elizabeth and were now living in Kragga Kamma Road.

Dressed to the nines, the men appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where they were also warned by the prosecution that there was now an updated list of state witnesses whom they were not allowed to contact or interfere with.

The couple, the directors of Helping Hand Invest (Pty) Ltd at the time, are accused of splurging their clients’ investments on fancy holidays, luxuries and gambling between May 2017 and August 2019.