SAA job cuts to be fast-tracked

PREMIUM

The business rescue practitioners of SAA have told employees that they intend to expedite retrenchments at the troubled airline.



In a meeting with employee representatives on Tuesday, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said retrenchments were now under consideration but the company could not afford the mandatory 60-day consultation process, prescribed by the Labour Relations Act...

