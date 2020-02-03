Traffic official shot at while patrolling in Kamesh
A provincial traffic cop patrolling the streets of Kamesh in Uitenhage narrowly escaped when an unidentified gunman started shooting at him.
The shooting happened at about 10.25pm on Saturday while the 38-year-old traffic official was driving home in Acacia Avenue after finishing his shift.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the official had been patrolling in a marked vehicle, with his blue light turned on.
“As he was driving slowly down the road, he saw a man standing in the road. He then heard two shots and sped off,” she said.
“On arriving at the police station, he found two holes in the car door.”
Swart said it was unclear if the attack was to rob or hijack the traffic official.
Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said they were shocked and disappointed over such a brazen attack.
“The officer was on his way home from his 2 to 10 shift when he was attacked.
“We are grateful for his life, grateful that he escaped unscathed from such a traumatic experience.," he said.
Asked for an interview with the official, Binqose said he was still too shocked to talk about the incident.
A case of attempted murder is under investigation.