Traffic official shot at while patrolling in Kamesh

“As he was driving slowly down the road, he saw a man standing in the road. He then heard two shots and sped off,” she said.

“On arriving at the police station, he found two holes in the car door.”

Swart said it was unclear if the attack was to rob or hijack the traffic official.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said they were shocked and disappointed over such a brazen attack.

“The officer was on his way home from his 2 to 10 shift when he was attacked.

“We are grateful for his life, grateful that he escaped unscathed from such a traumatic experience.," he said.

Asked for an interview with the official, Binqose said he was still too shocked to talk about the incident.

A case of attempted murder is under investigation.