Students likely crime targets as term begins

Crime in Summerstrand and other student hotspot areas is expected to increase as students flock to the Bay for the start of university on Monday.

This comes in the wake of a police warning to residents at student communes and other accommodation to be extra-cautious following the latest attack last week.

According to police, this time of year is when they note a sharp increase in robberies and thefts targeting students..

Students have been flocking to the Bay over the past two weeks to prepare for lectures, which kick off this week.

On Thursday, a 19-year-old first-year student from Oudtshoorn was attacked and robbed inside a commune in Strandfontein Road, Summerstrand.

The teenager was tied up and throttled while her room was ransacked. Later that day eight suspects were arrested for the robbery.

The teenager’s mother, who declined to be named for safety reasons, said the ordeal was a nightmare.

“Everything looked safe when we came here. She was so excited about coming to NMU but now she is traumatised,” she said.

“She says she is fine but as a parent, you can see something is not right.”

The accommodation owner, who has been running the business for about eight years, said she felt troubled and guilty by the attack.

“When the police were here they told us it is not a matter of why or how but a matter of when [in this area],” she said.

Nelson Mandela University SRC president Thembalethu Nyikilana‎ said some of the security concerns raised with NMU in 2018 had been addressed, while they were following up on the other agreements in place.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said students were cautioned to ensure they keep basic security in mind.

“There is a surge in robberies and burglaries as students return to the metro,” she said..

“This is also partially because some students are seen as easy targets. A commune of five people, with friends coming and going constantly, is an easy target.

“This is mainly because of relaxed security measures around accommodation with people in and out.”

Janse van Rensburg said they also urged students to set their alarms or use their panic buttons if they felt unsafe.

“Students are also robbed while walking home at all hours of the morning — this has been a trend for years.

“The criminals know the student routes. We urge students to alter their walking routes and walk only in groups,” she said.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said that crime was a challenge across SA and NMU was not immune.

“A number of improvements have been introduced as part of the university’s safety and security implementation plan since 2018,” Mbabela said.

“While strides have been made in addressing safety issues and towards eradicating all forms of criminal activity to ensure safe campuses and residences, crime remains a challenge, not just for the university but for the Nelson Mandela Bay community.”

She said they had formed collaborations with communities and crime prevention forums around the metro geared towards a city-wide intervention..