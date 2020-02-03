Government 'clipped SAA's wings'

SACP leader Solly Mapaila has blamed the country's economic policies for the struggles faced by SAA.

The cash-strapped state carrier recently received a R3.5bn government bailout to ease its mounting cashflow problems that continue to threaten its survival.

Mapaila, who was speaking at the Johannesburg City Hall during a tribute event in honour of late Struggle veteran professor Ben Turok yesterday, said the government's policies made it difficult for the airline to generate profits.

The event, hosted by the ANC in Gauteng in partnership with the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, was also aimed at marking and celebrating the 30th anniversary of the un-banning of the ANC and other political organisations.