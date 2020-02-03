Pensioner finds new ways of living without electricity

What would you do if you find yourself living without electricity for seven months?

One old man in Soweto has devised a budget and lifestyle which perfectly fits his social grant budget and works for him.

Khumo Moephuli, 83, of Rockville, who lives alone with his two dogs, is among those who have had to make serious adjustments after going for seven months without electricity.

Moephuli went to the Eskom offices to try and persuade it as an elderly person to reconnect the neighbourhood.

"I went to their office in Midway and asked them who is the person that is abusing me. Is it Eskom or the ANC?"

Rockville was disconnected due to many of the residents owing Eskom a lot of money.

Moephuli admitted he also owes but said he had passed worrying about his debt.