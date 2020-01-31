Motion to outlaw big-bang fireworks in progress

A new motion to ban big-bang fireworks will be tabled in parliament.

In 2018, Cape Town attorney Michael Bagraim, who became a DA MP, put forward the motion in the National Assembly, but it was stopped after the IFP argued that the party had not consulted Hindu organisations.

Yvette Huysamer, of Rescue Rehab SA, had reached out to Bagraim with a 54-page submission.

She said her petition had garnered more than 250,000 signatures.

Yesterday, Bagraim said a new motion would be put forward once consultations with various religious organisations were concluded.

“We are still busy with discussions and consultations with various communities. It is a very sensitive issue,” Baigram said.

“It is not the banning of fireworks; we are trying to outlaw percussions.

“Effectively, what we will do is allow fireworks but not the loud noise ... because of the effect it has on the animal kingdom.”

They wanted to approach the situation carefully and not step on any toes, he said.