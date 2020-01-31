Humble cuppa may cut risk of getting Alzheimer’s
Drinking three cups of tea every day could cut your risk of developing Alzheimer’s, according to a study.
Researchers in the US have identified a link to flavonols, an antioxidant found in plant pigments that is present in nearly all fruits and vegetables, as well as tea. ..
