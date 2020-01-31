Fall not cause of elderly woman’s fatal complications, court hears

A neurosurgeon who was part of the team looking after Anne Maria Smit — after she was brutally attacked in her Kamma Park home — told the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday that there was no sign of further trauma to her brain after being discharged from hospital.



Testifying on behalf of the state, Dr Arnaud Morkel said when he discharged Smit from hospital on June 7 2018 he had been satisfied she was recovering well and that there were no signs that she would not make a full recovery at home...

