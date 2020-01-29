Vehicle-tracking firm improperly benefited from police deals — protector

Vehicle tracking and recovery company Tracker improperly benefited from the use of state resources as a result of its agreements with the police, according to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane also found that the process followed by the police in concluding agreements with Tracker for the provision of vehicle-tracking systems in vehicles belonging to the police was improper.

She investigated the agreements after a complaint was lodged with her office in 2013.

The complainant had claimed that police used state resources — including police officials, vehicles and aircraft — for the benefit of Tracker, to locate and recover vehicles stolen from the company’s clients.