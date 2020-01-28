WATCH | PE couple’s efforts to save stranded whale end in heartache

A Port Elizabeth couple spent hours trying to save a small whale after it washed ashore on a beach at Oyster Bay on Sunday — only to have it wash up again several hours later.

A dramatic rescue effort by the National Sea Rescues Institute (NSRI), Bayworld and Port Elizabeth couple Stuart and Eva Laubscher ended when a decision was taken to euthanise the animal following several failed attempts to float it back out to sea.

The Laubschers stumbled upon the juvenile dwarf sperm whale on the beach shortly before 1pm while on a relaxing drive around Oyster Bay, near St Francis Bay.

“We went for a day drive and took the scenic route,” Stuart said.

“While driving in Oyster Bay I spotted something in the shallows of the beach near the water’s edge [about 1km away].

“We could see it splashing and I originally thought it was a shark.

“I took a picture with my cellphone and then zoomed [in].

“It looked like a dolphin lying on its side,” Stuart said.

“My wife ran down to look while I stayed at the car trying to get reception and call for help.

“After getting hold of the NSRI, I then went down to the beach.

“As I got over the dune I saw her in the water.

“She was fully clothed and trying to use the momentum of the waves to push it out to sea.”

Stuart said the windy, cold weather meant they were alone on the beach.

“The poor whale was stranded and we tried everything to get it back out to sea,” he said.

“We managed to get it out to sea the first time and then it washed back.

“We then pushed it further out to sea and it washed ashore again.

“Nothing seemed to work, we tried everything.”

He said after a few failed attempts to save the animal the NSRI arrived.