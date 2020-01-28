Between violence and terrified parents, SA’s kids just can’t win
Experts say death and violence meted out against SA’s children has created a culture of paranoid parents, whose hyper-vigilance is permanently scarring the country’s future generations.
With children under threat while walking from home to school, the shops or to play with friends, or going on school camps, child rights experts warn that parents are increasingly suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, which is affecting their children...
