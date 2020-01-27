News

WATCH | Tributes continue to pour in for Kobe Bryant

By naziziphiwo buso - 27 January 2020

Tributes have started pouring in for the nine people that were killed in a helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.

Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter.

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016. 

It is believed he was on his way to a training camp with his daughter.

Officials said it would take a few days to recover all the bodies.

AFP reported that  County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said: “There were no survivors ... There were nine people on board the aircraft, the pilot plus eight individuals.”

According to CNNKobe and Gianna were on their way to Mamba Sports Academy, where his daughter was due to play in a basketball game.

SA celebrities, including sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, were among fans worldwide mourning the death of Bryant.

