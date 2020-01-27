WATCH | Tributes continue to pour in for Kobe Bryant

Tributes for NBA legend and LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant have poured in since confirmation of his death in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter.

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016.

It is believed he was on his way to a training camp with his daughter.

Officials said it would take a few days to recover all the bodies.

AFP reported that County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said: “There were no survivors ... There were nine people on board the aircraft, the pilot plus eight individuals.”

According to CNN, Kobe and Gianna were on their way to Mamba Sports Academy, where his daughter was due to play in a basketball game.