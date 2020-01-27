WATCH | Tributes continue to pour in for Kobe Bryant
Tributes have started pouring in for the nine people that were killed in a helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter.
Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016.
It is believed he was on his way to a training camp with his daughter.
Officials said it would take a few days to recover all the bodies.
AFP reported that County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said: “There were no survivors ... There were nine people on board the aircraft, the pilot plus eight individuals.”
According to CNN, Kobe and Gianna were on their way to Mamba Sports Academy, where his daughter was due to play in a basketball game.
The Japanese city of Kobe, after which Kobe Bryant was named, paid tribute to the basketball star after his death #RIPMamba | via @CNN pic.twitter.com/pFzhn9pgJP— CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) January 27, 2020
SA celebrities, including sports minister Nathi Mthethwa, were among fans worldwide mourning the death of Bryant.
The world has lost one of the greatest basketball players of all time, in five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away with his daughter. His legacy is a testament of how hard work, dedication & competitiveness stands at the centre of the pursuit of excellence. pic.twitter.com/NsVDDRhJnF— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) January 27, 2020
"I can't relate to lazy people. We don't speak the same language. I don't understand you. I don't want to understand you."— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant #RIPKobeBryant https://t.co/CeEBWFsMQ3
Good bye Mamba the world is poorer without you salute! pic.twitter.com/k8k2ORnAck— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 27, 2020