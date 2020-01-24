School vs lodge vs schoolboy: three versions of rafting tragedy

The investigation around the death of Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi is still under way.

The 13-year-old drowned during a river rafting exercise at a grade 8 orientation camp on Wednesday last week.

His body was found in the Crocodile River at the Nyati Bush and River Break lodge in Brits, North West on January 17.

Here are three versions of what allegedly transpired — according to the school, the lodge and one of the pupils who last saw Mpianzi.

Parktown Boys' High School

On January 17, Parktown Boys' High School issued a statement, outlining its version of what happened at the camp where Mpianzi died.

The school said it discovered that Mpianzi was missing on Thursday morning during a roll call.

According to the school, internal emergency procedures were immediately conducted by camp managers, staff and members of the community.

“The headmaster contacted the father to alert him to staff concerns.

“At 3:20pm the headmaster again contacted the father to confirm that all efforts to locate Enoch had failed and shortly thereafter transport was arranged to take the family to the venue. Two trained counsellors from the school accompanied the family.”

The school said it was told about Mpianzi's death by SAPS search and rescue personnel at 11am on Friday.