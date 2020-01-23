One dead in Seattle shooting, five wounded

At least one person was killed and five others wounded in a shooting during the evening rush-hour at a Seattle shopping district on Thursday and the suspects remained at large, police said.

Police gave no further details but Seattle television station KOMO-TV, citing witness accounts, reported that two men were arguing as they walked down the street before pulling guns on each other and opening fire as pedestrians around them ran for cover.

All of those hit by gunfire were bystanders and the two gunmen vanished, KOMO reported.