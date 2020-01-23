Evidence suggested systematic torture of Dr Neil Aggett: lawyer

Detainees held in indefinite police custody with Dr Neil Aggett believed he was being subjected to intense interrogation, according to testimony this week at the reopened inquest into his death.

Aggett, a practising medical doctor and trade union organiser, was found hanging in a police cell in John Vorster Square police station in central Johannesburg on February 5 1982, 70 days after being arrested for his political activities. He was the first white person to die in detention during apartheid. Before his death, Aggett had been interrogated for 62 hours straight, according to previous testimony. A 1982 inquest ruled he committed suicide by hanging. A fresh inquest began in the Johannesburg high court this week.

Legal representatives for Aggett's family hoped human rights lawyer George Bizos, who represented the family at the 1982 inquest, would testify at the fresh inquest, but this is unlikely.

“We had intended to call Mr Bizos. We have been advised that, at present, Mr Bizos is not well. We are monitoring his condition. If he improves, we will find out whether he is in a position to testify,” said Howard Varney, who is leading the inquest on behalf of the family.

In court on Wednesday, Varney handed in an affidavit signed by Bizos on October 16 2018, which he hoped would help the inquest. In it, Bizos touched on his experiences as a lawyer during apartheid, the security branch laws in detention and Aggett’s case.