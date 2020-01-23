ANC wants SAA deals probed

The ANC wants long-term contracts worth billions of rand at SAA investigated amid concerns that they are draining the resources of the financially troubled national carrier.

SAA, through its subsidiary SAA Technical, has a number of lucrative contracts that date as far back as 1999 and which either have no end date or are regularly renewed without going out to tender.

Some of these contracts are with overseas companies and have to date cost the airline more than R4bn. These would be some of the contracts that the ANC wants investigated.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said this decision was taken following a report on the state of state-owned enterprises such as SAA and Eskom.

SAA, which this week started flight-shedding on one of its international routes, as well as cancelling 28 domestic flights, will be retained as a national carrier.