Dr Liz Floyd had to relearn how to read and write after Neil Aggett's death in detention

The then girlfriend of Dr Neil Aggett, fellow detainee Dr Elizabeth Floyd, on Thursday recalled how she heard the harrowing screams of a man coming from the 10th floor of the John Vorster Square police station as she sat in another interrogation room.

This was on February 4 1982, just hours before Aggett was found hanging in his cell at the same police station.

“I heard a man scream very, very loudly. It was very rare to hear a man scream like that. I believed someone was being tortured. Everybody could hear it,” Floyd told the Johannesburg high court as she testified at an inquest into Aggett’s death.

Floyd confessed to having suffered post-traumatic stress disorder which left her needing to relearn how to read and write after Aggett’s death.

She remained composed on Thursday as she recalled the screams which she said could be heard echoing through the floors.

“I didn’t think it was Neil crying,” she said. “I remember [the sound] was coming through the wall and side walls. I think it was very clear that person was being electrocuted,” she said.

The next day, her mother and a friend broke the devastating news to her that Aggett had been found dead by hanging in his cell. She had dated him since they were UCT medical students up until his death at the age of 28.