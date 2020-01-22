By gum, a poisoner has declared war on Cape Town's trees

Last October, nine trees in Durbanville were targeted, and a criminal case was opened with the police.

Zahid Badroodien, the Cape Town mayoral committee member for community services, said he feared more trees could be targeted.

He speculated that motives for poisoning trees could be to stop leaves and seed capsules falling on private property, fears about branches or the whole tree falling, and to remove a tree so development could go ahead.

The Kenilworth attack, in Wessels Road, targeted a tree estimated to be between 75 and 100 years old. “Several holes were drilled around the base of the tree and a herbicide injected into the holes, leaving a blue stain,” said Badroodien.

In the Racecourse Road attack in Durbanville, herbicide was applied in small pools around three trees, others were sprayed with poison, and holes were drilled in the rest before poison was injected.

“The intentional destruction of trees is worrying as it indicates the lengths some will go to, to destroy trees that play such a vital role in the ecosystem and urban landscape,” said Badroodien.

“Apart from the aesthetic value, trees also have environmental benefits such as cooling, providing shade for people, providing a safe space for birds and the absorption of carbon dioxide.