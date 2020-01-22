Rapist sentenced to life ‘had a callous disregard for his victims’

The prolonged and vicious attack on the two young girls was only one reason that Port Elizabeth high court judge Irma Schoeman imposed severe sentences on convicted child rapist and kidnapper Mlungiseleli Patrick Tyane.



Tyane, 51, was convicted in December of kidnapping and raping the girls, aged five and six at the time, and the attempted murder of one of them. ..

