Two arrested for extortion over Chatty police station

Two men have been arrested for allegedly extorting R100,000 from the building contractor preparing to build the long-awaited Chatty satellite police station.

Police arrested the men, aged 39 and 45, for allegedly halting the site preparation and for allegedly demanding a protection fee payout.

According to police, the men are believed to be part of a larger network targeting government-building contractors and demanding payment before they allow workers to build.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the matter was reported to the National Cold Case Investigation Team on January 15 and a sting operation was launched.

“The developer was allegedly forced to pay the money or the construction of the police station was going to be halted.

“The suspects claimed to be representing a ‘community business interest’.

“It later emerged they were demanding the money for themselves,” he said.

A sting operation on Monday saw both men nabbed at the money pickup point at the Port Elizabeth Airport.

“A sting operation was conducted on Monday at 3.30pm.

“The two suspects were arrested at the Port Elizabeth Airport where they met with the developer to collect the money,” he said.

The men were charged with extortion, corruption and fraud in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where they were remanded in custody until next week for further investigation.

Naidoo said investigators were also looking into the group’s involvement in other similar cases with the possibility of more arrests to follow.

National Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said criminals would not be allowed to stop growth and development in SA.

“Should such a problem not be dealt with decisively, it may have the potential to impact negatively on the [economic strategy] of the country,” he added.

In August 2019, Police minister Bheki Cele announced, during a visit to the Bay, that the Chatty police station, a satellite station of the Bethelsdorp police station, would be erected.

The new style of police station is considered modern and quicker to erect, with building expected to start shortly.