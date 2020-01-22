New book aims to educate children about wind power

Children across SA who speak Xhosa, English, Afrikaans and Setswana are learning about the role wind power is playing as the world transitions to renewable energy for a cleaner, healthier planet — through a beautifully illustrated story book, aptly named Let the Wind Blow.

The SA Wind Energy Association has made this book available to schools, libraries or even just interested parents, both in print and electronic versions.

Let the Wind Blow is a children’s book that tells the story of how renewable energy, like wind, will help lead the energy transition.

The collaborators are encouraging the translation of the booklet into as many language as possible to increase awareness among children across the globe, and SA is the latest country to come on board alongside Poland, Holland, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Italy, England and France.

SA Wind Energy Association (Sawea) CEO Ntombifuthi Ntuli said: “The amazingly insightful tale of the desire for a healthier planet, inspired by a conversation between two mums, a Polish wind advocate and a British journalist, as well as a talented young Iranian artist who brings the story to life, is a great way to gently teach our country’s young children about benefits of wind energy.

“The South African version has also been contextualised, which makes it easier for our children to relate to.”

Wind Europe deputy CEO Malgosia Bartosik said it was important that the story be told in a child’s home language so the climate debate can be accessible to youngsters.

“We all know children are the future and they have questions that sometimes we, as adults, do not know how to explain.

“So, we are thrilled that this little book has received such positive feedback and enthusiasm and that it is already available in 13 languages,” Bartosik said.

To download a copy of Let the Wind Blow, visit https://sawea.org.za/let-the-wind-blow/