Ore-ful Bay welcome for cruise liner passengers

The Port Elizabeth harbour’s manganese operation collided at the weekend with the cruise liner industry with passengers forced to negotiate a quay caked with ore dust.

Tour guides have voiced their anger about the situation but the port authority said there was no alternative as the harbour was a multi-use facility and it was particularly busy on Sunday when the problems arose.

The manganese operators were, however, supposed to dampen down the ore to minimise the dust and to clean up after a shipment, acting port manager Captain Faisal Sultan said on Monday.

One tour guide, who asked not be named for fear of being blacklisted by Transnet, said the situation was appalling on Sunday morning when he arrived with a convoy of guides and buses to pick up the 600-odd passengers disembarking from the Azamara Quest to join various excursions.

“The berth — historically the Fresh Produce Terminal — was an absolute pigsty.

“The manganese ore dust was lying centimetres thick on the quayside and on the surrounding buildings.

“After the rain it was like a thick sludge that was carried from the feet of the passengers into the tour vehicles and everywhere else.”

He said the situation made no sense considering the much-publicised pending transfer of the manganese operation to the Port of Ngqura.

“Instead of toning operations down in the Port Elizabeth they seem to be escalating their operations.

“I think we need some answers to what appears to be an effort to damage the prestigious cruise ship business for Port Elizabeth.”

Another guide said the manganese ore was piled in open hangars next to where the liner berthed and the howling wind had blown the ore dust everywhere.

“When the guests boarded again on Sunday evening they would have tramped that muck into the carpets through the ship.

“We could see there was room at the automotive berth where the liners normally berth, so the decision to move it made no sense.

“We are going to lose our cruise ships if it carries on like this.”

Sultan said the berth assigned to the Azamara no longer handled fresh produce and was now a multipurpose terminal.

“The manganese operators were already licensed to process the ore at this terminal and their operations were not therefore escalating.

“The manganese operation was still due to be moved to Ngqura in 2023/2024 after which the site would be decommissioned, remediated to reverse any environmental damage and redeveloped.”

Sultan said the harbour had faced a high demand for quay space over the past few days and initially on Sunday a second cruise liner was due to berth, though it subsequently cancelled due to bad weather.

Cruise liners were usually accommodated at the automotive quay, but that spot was unavailable because automotive export operations were in full swing.

Taking into account the operational requirements of all of the harbour customers, therefore, Berth 8 on the multipurpose terminal was identified as the most optimal berth for the Azamara, he said.

“Berth 8 was further considered the best alternative as it would allow ease of access for the passengers to the tour buses.”

Asked why the berth was so filthy considering the mitigation measures the two manganese operators, FPT Port Leasing and Transnet Port Terminals, were supposed to employ, Sultan confirmed only that these requirements did apply.

“The terminal operators are required to ensure that the terminal is cleaned after every shipment.

“In addition, they are required to employ dust suppression measures to ensure compliance to the relevant standards.”

He said the ports authority was part of a partnership which had launched the cruise liner industry in the Port Elizabeth harbour and it would continue to support the initiative.

“A dedicated cruise line terminal is part of the long-term development strategy of this port.

“However, we need to be realistic about the financial implications thereof and to be cognisant that the Nelson Mandela Bay cruise industry is in its infancy.

“Infrastructure and facilities will grow with the increase in demand.”